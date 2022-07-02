Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter has risen more than 100 places in the world rankings over the past year

Wimbledon 2022 Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

British wildcard Katie Boulter's Wimbledon run was ended in the third round by a swift loss to France's Harmony Tan.

The 25-year-old world number 118 was aiming to join compatriots Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie in securing her first major last-16 appearance.

But she lost 6-1 6-1 in 51 minutes to Tan, whose fine run also includes a win over American great Serena Williams.

Tan will play an American opponent in Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova next.

Boulter's hopes of a dream run ended

British number three Boulter said she was taking inspiration from Leicester City's 2015-16 Premier League title victory and Emma Raducanu's 2021 US Open win to fuel her Wimbledon run.

She fought back tears on Thursday as she revealed that her gran, Jill, died two days before her stunning comeback win over 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court.

But her hopes of a fairytale run deep into the tournament at SW19 came to an abrupt end on court two, as Tan extinguished the Briton's bid for a first Grand Slam fourth-round appearance.

Tan, the 24-year-old world number 115, made just five unforced errors as she romped into the last 16 on her Wimbledon debut.

She followed up her epic first-round victory over Williams by upsetting world number 45 Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets, and maintained her impressive form on Saturday to win three successive Tour-level matches for the first time.

An audacious between-the-legs shot demonstrated Tan's increasing confidence and kept her in a rally in which she had appeared on the backfoot, before she overpowered Boulter to break for 4-1 in the second set to close in on victory.

Boulter conceded a difficult match with a double fault, which handed Tan her third break of the set.

The home favourite, unable to get anywhere near the heights of her second-round display, made 21 unforced errors.