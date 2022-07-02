Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

You may have heard there was a fair amount of drama between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon on Saturday - but there have been plenty of other incidents to take in across another eventful round of matches in SW19.

There will be British representation in the Wimbledon men's fourth round for the first time in five years, while most of the global big names are still in the mix in both the men's and women's singles.

But away from the headline results there are several things you might have missed - both on and off the court.

BBC Sport rounds up an alternative look at some of the moments of the third round.

'What kind of question is that?'

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray made their debut as a mixed doubles partnership on Friday, and got off to a winning start. Their teaming up comes three years after Williams' younger sister Serena and Murray's little brother Andy - heard of them? - reached the third round at Wimbledon in 2019.

As is custom, the elder Williams and Murray headed to their news conference after their 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 victory over Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus, where Williams took exception to a journalist's line of questioning.

Asked if they were in it to win it, or just to beat their siblings' run to the third round in 2019, she replied: "What kind of question is that? We're in it for a stroll. C'mon."

She then asked the journalist back: "Are you going to write a good article or just a halfway decent one?"

Ouch.

Tan's lucky escape

The latest twist in the saga between Tamara Korpatsch and Harmony Tan has landed.

Need a refresh of where we were up to? Well, you may recall Tan upset her planned doubles partner after she withdrew from the competition with a thigh injury following victory over Serena Williams in the singles.

It seemed the pair had patched things up until, after Tan returned to win her second singles match, Korpatsch reignited the saga with an Instagram post on congratulating Tan, adding "I'm glad your leg injury got better so quickly".

It now appears Tan may have had a lucky escape.

Korpatsch has updated her followers today with an announcement that she has tested positive for Covid-19, and subsequently withdrawn from her next tournament, on the day Tan reached the fourth round with victory over Katie Boulter.

'Why am I here?'

Don't deny it, we've all thrown a strop when things haven't gone our way.

Done it on TV at the biggest tennis tournament in the world? Perhaps not - but Maxime Cressy has.

"I quit this sport after this match. I quit this sport, I quit this sport," he said as he grew frustrated during his second-round defeat by American compatriot Jack Sock.

There's no sign of an emotional retirement statement on his social media yet. Heat of the moment at its finest.

A lucky charm?

Want to win a Grand Slam? Then it might be helpful having China's Zhang Shuai on the other side of the net.

The 33rd seed was beaten in straight sets by her good friend Caroline Garcia in the third round of the women's singles on Friday, but that might have been even more of an important win than France's Garcia realises.

In 2019, Zhang lost to Simona Halep at Wimbledon. Halep went on to win the title. In 2020, Zhang lost to Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open. Kenin went on to win the title.

And yes, you guessed it. Zhang lost to Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open, and we all know what happened there!

"So so many times, I just tell Caro, so many times they beat me, after, they won the tournament. She says 'OK, don't tell me too early'. She has to concentrate [on her] next match."

Is this the nicest man in tennis?

Carlos Alcaraz is a good guy.

The Spaniard demonstrated his classy sportsmanship on Friday in conceding a point to his opponent Oscar Otte after an error in his favour from a line judge.

But it's the second time he's done it this year alone. In reaching the Miami Open final in March - which he went on to win - he forfeited a point to Hubert Hurkacz during the first-set tiebreak of their semi-final.

Seeded fifth at Wimbledon, he will play Jannik Sinner of Italy in the fourth round on Sunday.

Oh, Dad...

While Ajla Tomljanovic focuses on her tennis, her father is in charge of organising accommodation. But his planning has backfired on him at Wimbledon.

After his daughter's second-round win over Catherine Harrison on Thursday, her father Ratko had to confess that he hadn't anticipated her reaching the third round.

"I was stretching when my dad goes 'I've got some bad news, but you're in a good mood so I'll tell you. We have to move tomorrow from the house because some other people are coming', Tomljanovic told BBC Sport.

"I was like 'so you only booked it until Friday?', and he's like 'well yeah'. That's really negative thinking, but he was like 'what a great problem to have though!"

As such, Tomljanovic was forced to bring all her belongings to the All England Club while she trained on Friday, while her dad desperately tried to find a hotel. She even had people wish her "safe travels".

And what's worse? Following Tomljanovic's third-round win over Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday, Ratko had to re-book their hotel again after underestimating his daughter for a second time.