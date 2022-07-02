Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson make their last-16 Grand Slam debuts at Wimbledon's first scheduled day of play on middle Sunday.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Ons Jabeur make up a star-studded line-up as the All England Club also celebrates 100 years of Centre Court.

Watson faces Belgian Jule Niemeier first up on Centre at 14:10 BST after her straight-set victory over Slovenian Kaja Juvan in the third round.

"She's a good player, really, really good player," Watson said of world number 97 Niemeier.

"Rankings, honestly, I don't care what anybody's rankings are. Everybody's good.

"When I played her [in Monterrey] she was outside the top 100. I remember saying to my team, 'This girl will be in the top 100 in no time'. It'll be a hard match."

'If I was down in the score, the crowd can bring me through it'

Cameron Norrie has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time

Norrie follows up his 6-4 6-1 6-0 demolition of American Steve Johnson by playing his countryman Tommy Paul after Tatjana Maria and Jelena Ostapenko get proceedings on Court One under way at 13:00.

Ninth seed Norrie, 26, overcame the challenge of Spaniards Pablo Andujar and Jaume Munar, where he fought back from two sets to one down to win, before beating Johnson in the third round.

"When you've got the momentum and everything is going your way, it [the home crowd support] can help," he said.

"On the flip side of that, if I was down in the score, they can bring me through it.

"I'm trying to use it to my advantage as much as I can."

'There is a challenge when you're facing someone for the first time'

Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his fourth Wimbledon title in a row

Top seed Djokovic continues the defence of his men's title against Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

The Serb has not dropped a set since his first-round match against South Korean Kwon Soon-woo.

But despite knowing each other since their junior days, Djokovic and Van Rijthoven have never met on court before.

"There is a challenge when you're facing someone for the first time, that someone obviously has not much to lose," the world number three said.

"You don't know his game so you kind of have to adapt and adjust. So you have to do your homework, analyse his matches previously, try to gather as much information so you can prepare yourself tactically for the match."

Sunday will be the focal point for marking the centenary of Centre Court with a 30-minute celebration starting at 13:30.

There will be a parade of former champions, a live musical performance from Freya Ridings and a chance to relive magic moments from the the last 100 years.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old fifth seed Alcaraz faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner, of Italy, second on Centre Court, with the winner setting up a potentially mouth-watering quarter-final against Djokovic.

Jabeur, of Tunisia, is third on Court One and takes on 24th seed Elise Mertens for a place in the last eight.