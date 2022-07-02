Rafael Nadal did not face any break points until deep into the third set

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Rafael Nadal's "best match" of this year's Wimbledon ended on a testy note after the Spaniard took opponent Lorenzo Sonego to task at the net.

The Spaniard won 6-1 6-2 6-4 with a stunning display to reach the fourth round that showed a marked improvement on his first two matches.

But it ended with boos as Nadal continued a discussion with Sonego, having had words in the third set.

Nadal later said he felt "bad" if he "bothered him".

The roof came on with Nadal leading 4-2 in the third, with the Spaniard unhappy by the interruption.

In the following game he was upset over a noise Sonego had made during a point as the Italian set up his first break points of the match.

Nadal spoke to the umpire but then called Sonego to the net to speak to him, with the Spaniard then going on to lose his serve.

While Nadal then regained control over a match he had dominated and wrapped up victory quickly, he carried on speaking to the Italian at the net after they had shaken hands.

"I didn't make it in a negative way. I feel sorry if I bothered him but I did it in a right way," Nadal said in his on-court interview.

"I feel really bad now if I bothered him so I feel sorry for that. That's it - I will talk to him after but this is not a problem."

Before that episode Nadal had made serene progress in a thoroughly dominant display that underlined in emphatic style his claim to a third successive Grand Slam title.

Just a day after main title rival Novak Djokovic had come through a similarly one-sided match, Nadal sent his own message back.

The Spaniard dropped just two points on his serve in the first set and did not face a break point until the eighth game of the third set.

He won nine games in a row to take the first set and put himself in command of the second before world number 54 Sonego got back on the board with a hold that the Centre Court crowd cheered as if he had won the set.

Early in the third set the Italian had suggested to the umpire that the light was fading and that it might be time to switch on the lights, but it was not until 4-2 when his wish was granted.

He went on to break to love, a game in which he greeted one of his own spectacular shots noisily, thus irritating his opponent, but Nadal recovered to win the next two games to set up a last-16 match against Dutch world number 25 Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal is making his first Wimbledon appearance since 2019 and playing in his first grass matches since then.

He had dropped a set in his first two matches but against Sonego it was as if he had never been away from the place where he has won two of his major titles.

"It was my best match without a doubt," Nadal said.