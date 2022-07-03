Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Lloyd Glasspool (left) and Harri Heliovaara took the reigning Wimbledon men's doubles champions to five sets

Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara have been eliminated in the third round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

They lost in five sets to reigning champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia on Court 12.

Mektic and Pavic, seeded second this year, won the opening two sets before 15th seeds Glasspool and Heliovaara fought back by taking the next two.

But the Croatians took the fifth set to seal a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 2-6 6-3 win.