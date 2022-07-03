Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Sinner was knocked out in the first round of the men's singles at last year's Wimbledon, his only previous appearance at the Championships

Rising star Jannik Sinner produced an impressive all-round display to see off fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Both of these young players are seen as being among the best prospects in the men's game but it was Italian 10th seed Sinner, 20, who shone brighter here.

He served and returned superbly to triumph 6-1 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3.

Sinner could face Novak Djokovic next, if the top seed gets past Tim van Rijthoven in his fourth-round match.

The defending champion and the Dutch world number 104 meet in the final match of the day on Centre Court.

On this evidence, Sinner will be a tough opponent for anyone at these Championships.

His big serve gave him a solid foundation and some fierce returns from either flank put him in control against Alcaraz early on.

The highly rated Spanish teenager still put in a typically tenacious performance and saved two match points in the third-set tie-break, which he eventually won 10-8.

Sinner seemed to lose confidence at the start of the fourth set, but he soon recovered his composure and held his nerve too, saving three break points from 0-40 to move 4-1 up.

Alcaraz did not give up, and saved three more match points before Sinner finally found a way to finish off a compelling encounter and reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time.

In the same half of the draw, Belgium's David Goffin edged a thriller with 23rd seed Francis Tiafoe, beating the American 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5 after more than four and a half hours on court.

Goffin, who last reached the quarter-finals at SW19 in 2019, will play Britain's Cameron Norrie in the last eight.