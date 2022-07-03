Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie had never gone past the third round of major before his success at Wimbledon this fortnight

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

Cameron Norrie maintained the British challenge in the Wimbledon singles by beating American Tommy Paul to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

British men's number one Norrie produced another controlled and clinical display to win 6-4 7-5 6-4.

Norrie will play unseeded Belgian David Goffin, who beat 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe, in the last eight on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old left-hander is Britain's final representative in the singles after Heather Watson lost.

British number four Watson saw her hopes of also reaching a first Grand Slam quarter-final ended in a straight-set defeat by unseeded German Jule Niemeier.

But Norrie won later on Middle Sunday - the first time there had been scheduled play on what was previously a rest day - to ensure the home fans will have someone to cheer as the singles tournaments continue in the second week.

The ninth seed is the first British man to reach the singles quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2017 and first British player since Johanna Konta in 2019.

"It is a shock to reach the quarter-finals for the first time," said Norrie.

"To play a match like that, a big one for both of us, to play the way I did was really good. I really enjoyed it."

More to follow.