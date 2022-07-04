Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Shortly before he started the British grass season, Cameron Norrie told an amusing anecdote when asked about how he would deal with the increased scrutiny home players receive during Wimbledon.

"I was sitting in a restaurant recently, at the bar, and the bartender goes to me 'do you watch much tennis?'" the British men's number one said.

"I was in dressed in my casual clothes and said 'I watch a little bit'.

"He said 'you look exactly like this player, Cameron Norrie'.

"I was, like, 'Oh really, OK'. I played along, didn't say anything and on the way out I said 'I am Cameron Norrie'. He couldn't believe it."

It is unlikely the same bartender will make the same mistake after world number 12 Norrie reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals, where he will play unseeded Belgian David Goffin on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old left-hander has enjoyed a rapid rise up the ATP rankings in the past couple of years, but was still to make a real breakthrough at one of the sport's four major tournaments.

Success at these events really cements a player in the public conscience and Norrie's fourth-round victory over American Tommy Paul felt like another moment which will start to mark him out to wider British society.

While making a name for himself is not Norrie's main goal, he says he is enjoying the attention that comes with being one of Britain's biggest hopes at the All England Club.

A fervent atmosphere built gradually on Centre Court during his third-round win against Steve Johnson, with chants of 'Norrie, Norrie, Norrie! Oi, oi oi!' creating a jubilant mood as he moved towards victory.

Afterwards he said he was "embracing and enjoying" being Britain's greatest hope at the championships.

The warm backing continued over on Court One on Sunday when he beat Paul in straight sets.

"The atmosphere was great and definitely helped me get over the line," said Norrie, who beat Spanish pair Pablo Andujar and Jaume Munar in the opening two rounds.

"I feel like I'm improving and my level is getting better. I'm definitely a little bit more calm in the bigger matches.

"I was pretty nervous with my first-round match against Andujar, then was two sets to one down against Munar

"I think I played my better two matches in the third and fourth rounds. It's nice to do it that way round."

How a multi-cultural journey is thriving in London

Norrie's journey began in Johannesburg and, after moving to Auckland as a child and then studying in Texas, has since made a home in London.

With a Welsh mother and a Scottish father, he was always destined to represent the nation despite retaining a hint of a Kiwi accent.

His parents, microbiologists David and Helen, have been a driving force in his life and have been watching on proudly as they shared his finest moments at All England Club.

The couple still live in New Zealand and have been following their son around the European clay and grass tournaments since flying over to Rome in May.

His sister, who lives in London, has been among his loved ones watching on court, along with his old landlady and friends from his university days.

"Having my parents here more just to hang out with and spend time with, and have my sister around, has been great," he said.

"One woman that I lived with in Texas, she's called Linda, she always comes to a couple of tournaments and it has been cool to have her around, too.

"Also there were a couple friends, a couple of guys from university, who by chance are in London. They definitely came to the right one."

One of the reasons why Norrie has perhaps not come to the attention as much as a British number one might is a calm and quiet demeanour that means he does not seek the limelight away from the court.

During his free time he loves relaxing at the beach, or in a park near to his west London home, with his girlfriend Louise - an interior designer - or those in his close-knit circle of pals.

"I really feel good in London," he said.

"It's good for the tennis. It's a good base and I really enjoy spending time here.

"I've got a good group of friends now in London and I like practising at the National Tennis Centre, helping all the younger Brits out as well."

Why did the breakthrough at a Slam take so long?

Norrie switched allegiance to Great Britain as a 17-year-old in 2013

Going deep at a Grand Slam has been one of the left-hander's major targets in recent times.

Being pitched against two of the sport's all-time greats at the third-round stage on three occasions last year did not help his cause.

Spain's Rafael Nadal outclassed Norrie with straight-set wins in both Melbourne and Paris, while Switzerland's Roger Federer had too much nous for the Briton at Wimbledon.

After losing to Russian Karen Khachanov at the same stage in the French Open last month, it was the fourth time in six majors where he had fallen in the last 32.

Now he has made the Wimbledon quarter-finals after a couple of seasons in which he has won his first ATP Tour title, claimed a first Masters title and cracked the world's top 10.

"I think my game's improved a lot. I'm enjoying the challenge of kind of taking it level by level," he said.

"It's been a nice, steady progression. I want to keep pushing for more."