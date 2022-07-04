Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie will bid to become the first British man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 2016 when he takes on the unseeded David Goffin in Tuesday's second match on Court One.

Norrie is the last Brit left in the draw after he beat American Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4 to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday.

On Centre Court, Novak Djokovic plays Jannik Sinner in the last eight at 13:30 BST before third seed Ons Jabeur takes on world number 66 Marie Bouzkova.

Should Norrie get past Goffin, a potential semi-final with defending champion Djokovic could await on Thursday.

Norrie will follow Tatjana Maria, who will face Jule Niemeier as she aims to continue her fairytale run.

The 34-year-old world number 103 is the oldest player left in the women's draw.

She plays the 22-year-old Niemeier - who beat Heather Watson in the fourth round - at 13:00 BST on Court One.

Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram are also in men's doubles action, taking on French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the quarter-finals.

And there is women's doubles action as Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez face Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

'From first round everyone has been behind me'

Norrie urged the British public to give him their support after his clinical win over Paul in his first Grand Slam fourth-round appearance on Sunday.

"Unfortunately I'm the last [Briton] standing," said the 26-year-old left-hander.

"But I think it's even more reason for everyone to get behind me."

The ninth seed is the first British man to reach the singles quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2017 and first British player since Johanna Konta in 2019.

"I think from the first round everyone has been behind me and supporting me," he added.

"It's showed in tough moments in matches."

Belgian opponent Goffin beat 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe in a long five-setter on Sunday.

'I lived my dreams'

Tatjana Maria made her Wimbledon debut in 2007

Norrie's run to the last eight is not the only spectacular story at SW19.

Maria returned to the sport last July following her second maternity break and has now become the first mother-of-two to reach this stage at Wimbledon.

She said she "did everything to live her dreams" as she stunned 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The world number 103 saved match points as she fought back to beat the 2017 French Open champion 5-7 7-5 7-5.

"I can appreciate it more," she said. "For me it's super great. I did everything out there to live my dreams at the end. But I know also there are more important things outside," Maria added.

"For me, it doesn't change anything on my outside. I'm a mum. I love to be a mum. I love my two kids."

Maria, who practised with the elder of her two daughters prior to her last win, faces compatriot Niemeier after the 22-year-old world number 97 defeated Britain's Heather Watson 6-2 6-4 on Centre Court.

'Driving my opponents crazy is one of my hobbies'

World number two Ons Jabeur said Wimbledon reminded her of a "wedding" in her BBC Sport column on Monday after she beat Elise Mertens on Court One in the fourth round.

The Tunisian, who is the highest ranked player left in the competition, now faces underdog Bouzkova, who upset seventh seed Danielle Collins in the first round.

In her column Jabeur said: "I just love to make the player think and so they don't know if it's going to be a dropshot, or slice or a flat ball.

"Changing the rhythm and driving my opponents crazy is one of my hobbies right now.

"I'm hoping to keep trying to do that at Wimbledon until next Saturday."

Jabeur is looking to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time while Bouzkova is playing in her second Wimbledon quarter-final having fallen at this stage last year.

Can top seeds go marching on?

Men's doubles top seeds Salisbury and Ram have dropped just one set on their way to their quarter-final match-up with 12th seeds Mahut and Roger-Vasselin.

Salisbury, who is a four-time Grand Slam doubles winner, reached the Wimbledon mixed doubles final last year, although he has never advanced beyond the last four in the men's doubles in SW19.

In the men's singles, top seed Djokovic will face Italian 10th seed Sinner who knocked out talented Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 on Sunday.

Djokovic's 25 successive victories at Wimbledon mean he has also drawn level with Pete Sampras in fourth place on the Open era's list of longest unbeaten runs at SW19.