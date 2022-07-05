Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios will play in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to an allegation of common assault.

Police said it follows an incident in December last year which Kyrgios' barrister says was "in the context of a domestic relationship".

Kyrgios is now scheduled to appear at the Australia Capital Territory Magistrates' Court on 2 August.

He will play Chile's Cristian Garin in the Wimbledon last eight on Wednesday.

Kyrgios' barrister Jason Moffett, speaking to The Canberra Times in Australia, said: "The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

"Given the matter is before the court, he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release."

A police statement said: "ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates' Court on 2 August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021."