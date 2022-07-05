Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jelena Ostapenko was the 12th seed at this year's Wimbledon

Jelena Ostapenko has been fined $10,000 (£8,400) for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following her fourth-round defeat to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon.

The Latvian, French Open champion in 2017, knocked over her chair with a water bottle after the 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points.

Ostapenko, 25, was booed as the 12th seed stormed off the court following Sunday's encounter against the German.

The punishment is the joint biggest handed out at this year's Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas were both fined the same amount for incidents earlier in the tournament.

Kyrgios was punished after admitting to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him in his first-round win against Britain's Paul Jubb.

Greek Tsitsipas received his fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during his third-round clash with Kyrgios, who was also fined a further $4,000 (£3,300) for swearing in that match.