Second seeds Skupski and Krawczyk are the highest-ranked pair left in the tournament

Briton Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk are through to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-finals after a 7-6 (08-6) 6-1 win over Jelena Ostapenko and Robert Farah on court 12.

After an even start, the defending champions edged out their seventh-seed opponents in the first-set tie-break.

But the pair wrapped up the second set inside 28 minutes.

They will face Croatia's Mate Pavic and India's Sania Mirza, seeded sixth, in the last four.

Elsewhere, British wildcards Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett lost 6-3 6-1 to Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur.

The Australian pair will now take on Americans Jack Sock and Coco Gauff in the other mixed doubles semi-final.