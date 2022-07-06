Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won the past three French Open doubles titles

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett will face one another in the wheelchair singles on Thursday - before teaming up to aim for a record-extending 11th consecutive Grand Slam doubles title.

The pair have not lost a Slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.

Reid's participation at Wimbledon was in doubt after the Scot ruptured a tendon in his wrist during their successful French Open campaign.

"It's a huge bonus for me - I was given a 20% chance of being here," he said.

Reid, who reached the final last year, will face second seed Hewett from 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Lucy Shuker then follows in the women's event against Japan's Momoko Ohtani, before Andy Lapthorne plays Heath Davidson in the quad singles.

The doubles draw then begins later in the week.

"It's tough to play Alfie for anybody - he's one of the top players in the world," Reid, 30, told BBC Sport.

"You're thrown into the deep end in the first round; there's no time for build up or a rusty performance.

"It will be a really difficult match against Alfie. We both know each other's game inside out."

Hewett and Reid won the first of their 15 titles together at Wimbledon in 2016 and have claimed four of the past five doubles titles at SW19.

"The confidence we have comes from a combination of the work we put in behind the scenes and that winning streak as well," Reid added.

"The more you win, the more confident you feel - and we've been doing quiet a lot of that in the Slams recently."