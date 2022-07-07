Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since 2016

Cameron Norrie will contest his first Grand Slam semi-final when he faces defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

The 26-year-old ninth seed is the 12th Briton to reach the last four at a major - can you name the other players who have achieved that feat?

You have 90 seconds, or one changeover, to name them all. Good luck!