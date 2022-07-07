Close menu

Wimbledon: Can you name the British Grand Slam singles semi-finalists?

Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since 2016
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Cameron Norrie will contest his first Grand Slam semi-final when he faces defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

The 26-year-old ninth seed is the 12th Briton to reach the last four at a major - can you name the other players who have achieved that feat?

You have 90 seconds, or one changeover, to name them all. Good luck!

Can you name the British Grand Slam semi-finalists?

