Barbora Krejcikova (left) and Katerina Siniakova are two-time French Open champions

Czech second seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova reached the final of the Wimbledon women's doubles with victory over Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Krejcikova and Siniakova, the 2018 winners, defeated the fourth seeds 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

The Olympic champions are bidding for a fifth Grand Slam title together.

They will meet top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai or Desirae Krawczyk and Danielle Collins in the final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the Australian Open in January to leave them a US Open title away from completing a career Grand Slam.

They won five successive games to clinch the first set before closing out the match with another run of four games in a dominant display.