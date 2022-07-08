Close menu

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to reach final

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie hits a return against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals
Cameron Norrie was bidding to become the second British man to reach a Wimbledon final in the Open era - after Andy Murray, who won the 2013 and 2016 titles
Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Cameron Norrie was unable to capitalise on a confident start as Novak Djokovic fought back to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final.

Norrie, 26, was bidding to become only the fourth Briton to reach the final at the All England Club in the Open era.

But after winning the first set, he lost 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to the top seed.

Serbia's Djokovic, going for a fourth consecutive title and a seventh overall, will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's final.

The 35-year-old will also bid for a 21st Grand Slam men's title, which would put him one behind Rafael Nadal's all-time record.

Spain's Nadal, 36, was supposed to face Kyrgios in Friday's second semi-final but withdrew from the match on Thursday because of an abdominal injury.

Now Djokovic has the chance to close the gap again on his enduring rival after ending the hopes of Norrie and a nation.

Norrie, seeded ninth, was the first British player since Johanna Konta in 2017 to reach a Wimbledon singles semi-final and was given partisan backing on Centre Court.

The atmosphere became celebratory as Norrie broke three times to take the opening set, before coming increasingly stifled as Djokovic eventually found his level.

Norrie's strong start has British fans believing

Despite the obvious disappointment of being unable to maintain his fast start against Djokovic, Norrie will eventually look back on these two weeks with huge pride.

The left-hander had never gone past the third round at a Grand Slam before, breaking that barrier and then going from strength to strength to reach the last four.

The confidence which he has gained over the past couple of seasons, from rapidly rising up the rankings and winning ATP Tour titles with increasing prestige, was clear in a wonderful first set from the Briton.

After earning two break points in the first game of the match, Norrie took the first by dragging Djokovic around the court and hitting a winner past the Serb as he dashed forward.

Norrie, usually so mild-mannered, spun around in delight to further illustrate the magnitude of the occasion.

After a nervy service game meant he could not consolidate the break, Norrie soon led again and that was helped by Djokovic's own edginess.

Two more uncharacteristic errors from Djokovic, smacking two forehands from the baseline long, enabled Norrie to break again and move 3-2 ahead.

This time Norrie did hold serve to consolidate the break, more errors from Djokovic's racquet culminating in a forehand into the net.

Another break for 5-2 left Norrie serving for the set and, after two double faults including one on set point, he hammered down an ace to seal the opener.

That created an jubilant atmosphere, perhaps also with a tinge of disbelief, among the optimistic home fans.

Still, there was a feeling among the realists that Djokovic could not continue playing that badly and giving opportunities to his opponent.

That proved to be true as the defending champion improved his level and put himself into an eighth Wimbledon men's final, a tally only bettered by Roger Federer's 12 appearances there.

It is also his 32nd Grand Slam final overall, moving him one clear of Federer as a men's record.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:08

    Ah well,Henley Regatta is on,only 20 miles down the road for the hoorays to travel.

  • Comment posted by Desdemona, today at 18:08

    I do actually want Kyrgios to win because whilst he isn't exactly nice to linesmen, he is usually right about those calls and he's actually quite disarming in his awfulness.

    Look, it's 2022. The world has gone to hell in a handcart. Liking Kyrgios doesn't seem to bad any more.

  • Comment posted by Schurrrwinggg Toast, today at 18:08

    Summer of love peaks on Sunday..SW19...1pm.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:08

    Best South African British kiwi tennis player I’ve ever seen!

  • Comment posted by steppie1978, today at 18:07

    So we have an anti vaxxer and an Australian embarrassment in the final. I’m Australian so I’m really torn between wanting the match being called off or both of them losing. I just can’t decide which…

  • Comment posted by Johnny99, today at 18:07

    Well done that Mag.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 18:07

    Well done to the South African born Kiwi for reaching this far. I hope Nick Kyrgios beats NoVacc, who is devoid of any personality.

  • Comment posted by Irishblue, today at 18:07

    Great win, but the BBC needs to stop cheerleading British players. McEnroe had to mention to the other commentator not to down play Djokovic's win.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 18:07

    Great effort but some people are just too good

  • Comment posted by blackdog, today at 18:06

    Needs to get on the same gear as the rest to breakthrough

  • Comment posted by Shieldgirl, today at 18:06

    "Norrie loses"... what about, "Novak wins"???
    The BBC just don't want to get behind him... notice how they have been referring to Rafa as 'the greatest male player in history'.. even though there's nothing between the big three, and even though Novak may well go on to overtake Rafa's number of Grand Slam titles...

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 18:06

    Afraid I really don't know who to support less in this final. One to avoid.

    • Reply posted by Bull-detector, today at 18:07

      Bull-detector replied:
      I do..

  • Comment posted by 2qlrdz7a, today at 18:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by John M, today at 18:06

    As British as Lasagne. Both parents are Scientists. A real " Working class " hero we can be proud of.

    • Reply posted by Bull-detector, today at 18:08

      Bull-detector replied:
      ??

  • Comment posted by Tennis11, today at 18:06

    So glad Djokovic though to the final. What a match it's going to be against Kyrgios. Can't wait. May the best man win.

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 18:07

      ABU Hamster replied:
      So, neither of them?

  • Comment posted by Churchill the Dog, today at 18:05

    Oh dear, a Krygios vs Djokovic final - the stuffy, chino clad, champagne sipping upper middle classes will be fuming. All the best to them both.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:04

    If ever there was a final where you wanted both players to lose...

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 18:06

      ABU Hamster replied:
      Absolutely

  • Comment posted by stonemike, today at 18:04

    Pleased with the result just to p off all those sycophants in the crowd. Norrie outclassed. Doubt we will ever see him this far in Wimbledon again.

  • Comment posted by aart, today at 18:04

    Cam Norrie is so one dimentional and seems to lack any tactics. Very poor play by him. I wanted to support him but there was no energy from him.

  • Comment posted by Jim ll r__e it, today at 18:04

    A lot of people aren’t going to be happy!

