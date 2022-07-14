Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Serena Williams lost to Harmony Tan in the first round of this year's Wimbledon

Serena Williams will continue her comeback next month at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion played in her first singles tournament for a year at Wimbledon but did not commit on her future plans.

However, the American, 40, has signed up to play at one of the US Open warm-up tournaments, beginning on 8 August.

She has won the US Open six times but is currently unranked having not won a singles match for more than a year.

Williams returned to competitive tennis in the doubles at Eastbourne last month having not played since retiring injured from her first-round match at Wimbledon last year.

Many wondered whether one of the greatest players of all time might have slipped quietly into retirement, but before this year's Wimbledon she said: "I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally.

"I had no plans, to be honest. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back."

Williams is one major short of Australian player Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

At this year's Wimbledon she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan and, speaking about her hopes of playing at Flushing Meadows, she said: "When you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam is something that's always super special.

"There's definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

Williams' first Grand Slam title was the US Open in 1999, and her most recent at the Australian Open in 2017.

This year's US Open begins on 29 August.