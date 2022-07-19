Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Venus Williams last played at the mixed doubles event alongside Jamie Murray at Wimbledon

Former world number one Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after being awarded a wildcard for next month's WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto.

Williams has not played in a singles tournament for nearly a year but she will join her sister Serena in the main draw for the National Bank Open.

Her most recent return to court was alongside Britain's Jamie Murray, reaching the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The tournament begins on 6 August.

The 42-year-old last played a singles match at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021, where she was beaten in the first round by Hsieh Su-Wei.

Meanwhile, 23-time grand slam singles champion Serena, 40, continues her comeback after playing in her first singles tournament for a year at Wimbledon.