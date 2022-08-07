Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios was playing in his first tournament since losing in the men's singes final to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this year

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has won the Citi Open after beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 in the final.

Victory for this year's Wimbledon runner-up delivers a first ATP Tour title since 2019 at the same event in Washington DC, United States.

The 27-year-old did not drop serve in the entire tournament.

He will return to the court on Monday to play alongside American Jack Sock in the men's doubles final.

He climbs from 63rd to 37th in the ATP rankings after his seventh career title.

The US Open begins on 29 August in New York.