Close menu

Canadian Open: Dan Evans into semi-finals but Jack Draper misses out

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniel Evans
Evans is ranked 39th in the world

Britain's Dan Evans is into the Canadian Open semi-finals after coming from a set down to beat American Tommy Paul in Montreal.

Evans, 32, won 1-6 6-3 6-4 to reach his second ATP Masters semi.

"I went about it in a good way. I was fired up and it was a good battle between me and Tommy," said Evans.

He will next play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who prevented an all-British semi by beating Jack Draper 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

British number two Evans also progressed to the men's doubles semis alongside Australia's John Peers as they defeated Argentina's Horacio Zeballos and and Spain's Marcel Granoller 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3).

Australian Nick Kyrgios suffered his first defeat since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final when he was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz will face Casper Ruud for a place in the final after the Norwegian dispatched Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-2.

In the women's event in Toronto, Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian to reach the semis of a WTA 1000 tournament by seeing off Swiss 12th seed Belinda Bencic 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Having beat world number one Iga Swiatek in the previous round, Maia will face the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, who beat Zheng Qinwen of China 4-6 6-4 6-4, in the last four.

Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania beat 18-year-old Coco Gauff 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to set up a meeting with another American in seventh seed Jessica Pegula.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured