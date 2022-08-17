Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie has won two ATP titles this season and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July

Cameron Norrie recovered from a sloppy start to earn a first career win over Andy Murray in their all-British clash and reach the Cincinnati third round.

Norrie, 26, won 3-6 6-3 6-4 in what was only the British number one's second competitive meeting with Murray.

Murray, 35, took advantage of errors from Norrie to win the first set, but faded late in the decider as the world number 11 completed the fightback.

Norrie will face Norway's Casper Ruud or American Ben Shelton in the last 16.

Norrie and former world number one Murray, who have regularly practised together and will be Davis Cup team-mates again next month, shared a warm embrace at the net after the left-hander clinched victory in two hours and 37 minutes with a forehand winner.

"It's a massive win for me, beating Andy for the first time," said ninth seed Norrie on Amazon Prime.

"I think there was not much in it. I managed to find myself at one-set all, I don't know how.

"The last set was a battle, he had some chances and I played a couple of good points."

The pair were followed onto the centre court at the Western and Southern Open by British women's number one Emma Raducanu.

The 19-year-old US Open champion plays Belarus' former world number one Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday lunchtime, about 18 hours after she thrashed American great Serena Williams in Tuesday's night session.

Murray's hopes of US Open seeding ends

While Murray's season has again been punctuated by setbacks, notably the abdominal injury suffered in the Stuttgart final and a second-round exit at Wimbledon, it has been more encouraging than others recently.

His challenge since returning from career-saving hip surgery in 2019 has been spending more time on the court - and the world number 47 has now played more matches in 2022 than any year since 2016.

The target after losing to 20th seed John Isner at Wimbledon was improving his ranking sufficiently to be among the seeds at the upcoming US Open.

After back-to-back defeats in Washington and Montreal, a deep run was required in Cincinnati to achieve that and his hopes have been ended by the defeat to Norrie.

Murray lost serve in the first game of the match before beginning to find rhythm to win the opening set against one of his successors as Britain's leading men's player.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Norrie cut out the errors to take the second set and crucially fought off three break points, with Murray damaging a string on the first and then pushing a short forehand wide on the last, at 3-2 in the decider.

As a result, the set remained delicately poised in the latter stages until Murray began to struggle physically under consistent pressure from his younger opponent.

Murray suffered from cramp late in a gruelling opening success against fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka on Monday and needed treatment on his upper legs after Norrie broke for a 5-4 lead.

Now starting to slow down between points, Murray showed his renowned fight, but produced some tired shots as Norrie sealed victory.

"It came down to a little bit of physicality and it didn't really help him," added Norrie, whose tally of 39 wins on the ATP Tour this year has only been bettered by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"He was struggling a little bit towards the end and I just tried to get the ball in.

"I am still struggling with the conditions a little bit and trying to find rhythm. I just got through with my attitude and stayed positive."