Norrie (right) is expected to break back into the world's top 10 with his run in Cincinnati

British number one Cameron Norrie beat Spain's third seed Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

Norrie, 26, squandered a 4-1 lead in the second set and battled back from 3-1 down in the decider to win 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in just over three hours.

The world number 11 will play Croatia's Borna Coric in the next round, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will play Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other semi after their wins.

"That was unbelievable," said Norrie.

Alcaraz, ranked fourth in the world, had been seeking his third ATP Masters 1000 title of the season but was only able to convert two of the 13 break points he had against Norrie.

The Briton, who has reached his second ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, added: "Credit to Carlos. I was up a set and a break, 4-1, and I kind of lost a little bit of vision. I was thinking a little bit too much about the finish line rather than focusing on how I was winning points and I honestly got a little bit tight and he raised his level, didn't give me anything.

"I just wanted to hang tough with him and I think the only place I had him better was the legs and the physicality. So I was just trying to make every rally as physical as I could and make it tough for him to finish points."

Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last month, is expected to move up to at least ninth in the world rankings.

The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, starts on Monday, 29 August.

Elsewhere, Russia's reigning US Open champion Medvedev beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-1) 6-3, world number seven Tsitsipas took out American John Isner 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-3 and Coric, ranked 152, beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-4.