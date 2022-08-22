Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Zverev cried out in pain following the nasty fall in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal and was taken off court in a wheelchair

World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June.

The 2020 US Open runner-up officially pulled out of the event on Monday.

Britain's Cameron Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, moves up to eighth seed.

It means the 26-year-old left-hander would not be able to face a higher-ranked opponent until at least the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam tournament, which starts in New York on 29 August.

Spain's world number three Nadal, who last week lost in his only match since pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury, will be seeded second behind Russia's defending champion Daniil Medvedev.