Broady, ranked 131st in the world, hoped reaching reached the third round of Wimbledon in July would "help his confidence to grow" at the majors

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Radio 5 Live

British number six Liam Broady renewed his bid to reach the US Open main draw for the first time with a comeback win in his opening qualifying match.

Broady, 28, is seeded 25th in the qualifying tournament and won 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 against American 20-year-old Murphy Cassone on Tuesday.

Left-hander Broady reached the third round of Wimbledon earlier this year.

Fellow Briton Jay Clarke lost at the first hurdle after a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Slovakian 13th seed Norbert Gombos.

Seven other British players are in action on Wednesday as they aim for the first of three wins required to reach the main draw.

Former British number one Heather Watson, who does not have direct entry into a major for the first time since the 2019 US Open, plays Russia's Marina Melnikova at 16:00 BST.

Watson, now ranked 161st in the world, is followed onto court 10 by British number three Katie Boulter, who plays France's Fiona Ferro.

Jodie Burrage faces American Caty McNally at about 22:00 BST on court five, with Lily Miyazaki, Sonay Kartal, Ryan Peniston and Paul Jubb also playing.

Seven Britons - Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Harriet Dart and Kyle Edmund - have direct entry into the main draw, which starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday.