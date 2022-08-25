Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Twelve months on from her stunning US Open win, Emma Raducanu is ranked 11th in the world

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough start against France's Alize Cornet when she returns to New York to defend her US Open title.

Raducanu, seeded 11th, stunned the world last year by winning the major as a little known 18-year-old qualifier.

Cornet, ranked 37th in the world, is an experienced and talented player with some notable results at the majors.

Serena Williams will play Danka Kovinic as she begins what is set to be the final tournament of her career.

The American great, who turns 41 next month, could face second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round if she beats the Montenegrin.

However, 21-time major champion Novak Djokovic is not in the men's singles draw after pulling out of the tournament earlier on Thursday.

Djokovic, 35, is unvaccinated against Covid-19 and the United States will not allow visitors who have not had the jab into the country.

What are the highlights of the men's draw?

British men's number one Cameron Norrie is seeded seventh and plays Frenchman Benoit Paire, while 2012 champion Andy Murray starts against Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last month, cannot face a higher-ranked opponent until the quarter-finals as a result of his elevated seeding.

The 26-year-old left-hander is projected to play Spain's 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal, who is coming back from an abdominal injury and starts against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata, in the last eight.

Kyle Edmund, the former British number one who is still at the start of a comeback after almost two years out with a knee injury, has been drawn against Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud.

One of the most eye-catching first-round matches in the men's draw pits Australia's Nick Kyrgios against his doubles partner and good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Defending men's champion Daniil Medvedev starts his bid to retain the trophy against American world number 110 Stefan Kozlov.

More to follow.