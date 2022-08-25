Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson reached the Wimbledon fourth round in July

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September

Britain's Heather Watson reached the final round of US Open qualifying with victory against Vitalia Diatchenko.

Former British number one Watson - without direct entry into a major for the first time since the 2019 US Open - beat the Russian 6-2 6-3 in her second qualifying match.

The 30-year-old will face Czech Sara Bejlek for a place in the main draw next.

Britons Katie Boulter and Liam Broady were both beaten on Thursday.

Boulter missed out on the main draw after a 6-3 6-4 defeat by American 18-year-old Ashlyn Krueger, while Broady lost 6-4 1-6 4-6 to Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov.

Britain's Paul Jubb is also competing in qualifying and will play Portugal's Pedro Sousa later on Thursday.