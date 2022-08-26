Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu won the US Open title last year in what was only her fourth professional tournament

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September

Emma Raducanu played down an uncomfortable practice session in New York, saying she just had "one of those weird days" before she begins her US Open title defence.

Raducanu, 19, seemed to be struggling with a wrist injury and appeared to be upset at one point in Friday's session.

But the British number one said there was nothing seriously wrong before her opening match against Alize Cornet.

"It was one of those blips where you don't know what is going on," she said.

"I can't really explain it, just one of those days when you have certain small things that are niggling away."

Raducanu, who is seeded 11th, plays France's world number 37 Cornet in Tuesday's night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium (00:00 BST, Wednesday).

Practising in hot conditions on Friday lunchtime at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu twice had to stop and headed off court with physio Will Herbert for about 15 minutes after the second time.

But Raducanu returned to court and, although she looked in discomfort at times, continued to practise for the rest of the scheduled two-hour session against Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"Everyone has those days and for me to have those days, and for people to write about it, shows the public it is normal to have a day like that and that nothing matters," Raducanu said.

"It's just one of those weird days where you feel a bit like nothing... I don't know. You just feel a bit out of it.

"You just go back, go again tomorrow and a lot of the time everything is OK and everyone forgets about it."

On seemingly having issues with a strapped right wrist, she added: "Every tennis player has strapping everywhere so there is nothing major, just temporary stuff like I'd tape a blister."

Raducanu plays down another injury concern

Raducanu's first full season on tour has been plagued by a series of niggles that have stalled her progress.

The teenager knew she would have to build up her physicality going into the year but her pre-season fitness work was hampered by contracting coronavirus.

In January, she also struggled with a blister on her racquet hand in her Australian Open second-round defeat, retired from a match in February and had to bathe her blistered feet in surgical spirit during Britain's Billie Jean King Cup defeat against the Czech Republic in April.

In May, she was forced to retire from an Italian Open first-round match against Canada's Bianca Andreescu with a back injury and the issue hampered her preparations for the French Open.

After losing in the Roland Garros second round, Raducanu said staying injury free during the tournament had been her "biggest win" in Paris.

But just days later she retired from her Nottingham Open match against Viktorija Golubic with a side injury and that meant she trained little before losing in the second round at Wimbledon.

Watching her practice session at the US Open felt like Raducanu is facing more bad luck going into a major, but afterwards during her media interviews she said she had "no concerns of an issue".