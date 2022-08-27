Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray, who has been joined in New York by his coach Ivan Lendl, is monitoring his intake of fluids after cramping issues

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Andy Murray is still unsure why he is cramping in matches after results of sweat tests at the US Open did not indicate a serious issue.

Former world number one Murray has regularly suffered from cramps during the North American hard-court swing, most recently in the defeat by fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati.

"The sweat test was good, blood test was good. No illnesses," he said.

"I know now it is down to conditioning, hydration or food related."

Speaking at the US Open on Saturday, the world number 49 added: "I feel like I am in decent shape, so that is why it is concerning. The results of tests were positive news but I don't really know why it is still happening."

Murray, 35, returns to the US Open - on the 10th anniversary of his maiden Grand Slam victory there in 2012 - when he plays Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.

The Scot says he will monitor his food and liquid intake close to matches, saying he might have to be a "little more precise with that stuff" in hot temperatures in New York.

"Usually I am pretty precise and good with it, but it is a fine balance to make sure you're getting the right fluids when you're on court," said three-time major champion Murray.

"I take litre-and-a-half bottles on to the court to make sure I'm drinking enough at the appropriate times. In these conditions I always try to drink a litre and a half of my sports drink in 40 minutes.

"But if you have two games which last for 15 or 20 minutes then it is difficult to make sure you're drinking enough. If you take on too much you can feel bloated.

"The last few days in practice I have actually felt a bit better in the conditions, so hopefully I will be all right on Monday."