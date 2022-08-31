Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won their seventh title together at the Western & Southern Open earlier in August

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American team-mate Rajeev Ram began the defence of their US Open men's doubles title with a straight-sets win.

The top seeds defeated Argentine Federico Coria and Colombian Cristian Rodríguez 6-4 6-4 in New York.

Salisbury became the first Briton to win two doubles titles at a Grand Slam in the Open Era at last year's US Open.

But the top-ranked men's doubles player will not be defending his mixed doubles title alongside Desirae Krawczyk.

Salisbury and Ram, who also won the 2020 Australian Open, warmed up for the tournament with victory in Cincinnati - their third Masters 1000 title together.

The Briton, a four-time Slam doubles champion, was out for a month with a back issue following the pair's run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

But he and Ram started well on their return to Grand Slam action, with a single break of serve in either set enough to seal victory.

They will meet either Belgian Sander Gille and Pole Lukasz Kubot, or Australian Luke Saville and Russian Aslan Karatsev in round two.

Later on Wednesday, Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof, the second seeds, play American duo Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Glasspool and Finish partner Harri Heliovaara take on American William Blumberg and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.