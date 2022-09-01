Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans, who is one place off a career-high ranking of 22nd in the world, has reached the US Open third round on five occasions

Dan Evans became the third British man to reach the third round of the US Open singles with a confident win over Australia's James Duckworth.

British number two Evans, seeded 20th, won 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 against his 83rd-ranked opponent in New York.

Former world number one Andy Murray and rising star Jack Draper won their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Cameron Norrie, the nation's leading player, looks to join them in the last 32 when he faces Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Seventh seed Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, followed Evans out on court 12 as he aimed to match a career-best run at Flushing Meadows.

If Norrie does win, it will be the first time there have been four British men in the US Open third round and only the second time at any of the four major events in the Open era.

Nevertheless, Evans, 32, has been critical of the nation's player development in the past and, speaking before Thursday's match, was wary about getting too carried away about the future.

"After Jack (Draper) what is there? Nothing. That's the facts. There is a gaping hole after Jack," said Evans, who plays 2014 champion Marin Cilic next.

"[British men's tennis] in a good spot, I'm not saying it's not, but we need more coming through."

Evans enjoying himself in New York

Evans might be heading towards the later years of his career - he says he is not even thinking about retirement yet - but is enjoying some of his best runs at the bigger events.

The world number 22 has shown a strong liking for the North American hard courts, feeling more relaxed after "not particularly enjoying" the increased scrutiny around Wimbledon.

A run to the Montreal semi-finals - the second time he had reached the last four of a Masters event - was good preparation for the US Open.

Last year he reached the fourth round in New York, matching his Grand Slam career best run to the last 16 at the 2017 Australian Open.

Now he is one more victory away from equalling that mark again, but will face a tough test against big-serving Croatian 15th seed Cilic.

Evans was dominant in the opening two sets against Duckworth, only to drop the third set on the back of losing the first break point which the Australian had created in the match.

Suddenly the momentum seemed to be swinging to the 30-year-old Duckworth. He broke for 2-0 and led 3-1 in the fourth set before Evans showed fight to turn the set back in his favour and clinch victory with a stunning running backhand winner.