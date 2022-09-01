Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares were runners-up in New York in 2021

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares opened up their US Open campaign with a straight-set victory to progress to the second round of the men's doubles.

Briton Murray and Brazilian Soares, the 2016 champions, beat American pair Hunter Reese and Max Schnur 6-3 6-3.

They will next play Monaco's Hugo Nys and Poland's Jan Zielinski, who beat Britain's Jonny O'Mara and France's Fabrice Martin 7-6 (8-6) 6-1.

Tenth seeds Murray and Soares were runners-up at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

On that occasion, they were beaten in three sets by Britain's Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram in the final.

In addition to his title with Soares, 36-year-old Murray is also a three-time US Open champion in the mixed doubles.