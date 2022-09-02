Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won the US Open in 2021

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain's Joe Salisbury and his men's doubles partner Rajeev Ram continued their US Open title defence with a straight-set win to reach the third round in New York.

The top seeds defeated Australia's Luke Saville and Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-4 6-3 on Grandstand court.

They had led 4-0 in the second set before Saville and Karatsev pulled back three successive games.

But Salisbury and Ram then won back-to-back games to close out the win.

Fellow Briton Lloyd Glasspool and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara, seeded 11th, are also through to the third round at Flushing Meadows, having beaten South Africa's Raven Klaasen and Brazil's Marcelo Melo 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

Salisbury became the first Briton to win two doubles titles at a Grand Slam in the Open era at last year's US Open.

But the top-ranked men's doubles player is not defending his mixed doubles title alongside American Desirae Krawczyk.

Instead, Krawczyk has teamed up with another Briton, Neal Skupski, and they face Americans Chris Eubanks and Alycia Parks in the first round later on Friday.

Also in men's doubles action are 2016 champions Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares, as they take on Monaco's Hugo Nys and Poland's Jan Zielinski in a bid to join Salisbury and Ram in the third round.