US Open: Casper Ruud beats Tommy Paul in five sets to reach fourth round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2022
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app
Fifth seed Casper Ruud outlasted Tommy Paul across five sets to secure his place in the US Open fourth round.
Norway's Ruud, who lost the French Open final to Rafael Nadal earlier this year, fought past the American 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-0 in four hours and 23 minutes.
Ruud is one of four players in contention to become world number one at the end of the tournament.
He will play French lucky loser Corentin Moutet next.
Moutet came past Argentina's Pedro Cachin 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5.
Ruud, defending champion Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open and French Open winner Nadal and rising star Carlos Alcaraz could all top the men's rankings after the tournament.
Medvedev, who currently occupies the top spot, faces Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing in the Arthur Ashe night session.
Nick Kyrgios is also in action, while 11th seed Matteo Berrettini ended Andy Murray's hopes earlier on Friday.
- Murray & Draper out of US Open in third round
- Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur through to last 16
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture
- 'Policies we improvised became law within years' The creative force behind Alan Partridge talks about his cultural influences