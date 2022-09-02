Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Casper Ruud reached the French Open final in June but lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Fifth seed Casper Ruud outlasted Tommy Paul across five sets to secure his place in the US Open fourth round.

Norway's Ruud, who lost the French Open final to Rafael Nadal earlier this year, fought past the American 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-0 in four hours and 23 minutes.

Ruud is one of four players in contention to become world number one at the end of the tournament.

He will play French lucky loser Corentin Moutet next.

Moutet came past Argentina's Pedro Cachin 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5.

Ruud, defending champion Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open and French Open winner Nadal and rising star Carlos Alcaraz could all top the men's rankings after the tournament.

Medvedev, who currently occupies the top spot, faces Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing in the Arthur Ashe night session.

Nick Kyrgios is also in action, while 11th seed Matteo Berrettini ended Andy Murray's hopes earlier on Friday.