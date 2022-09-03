Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Serena Williams has been playing professional tennis since 1995, when she was aged 14

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Serena Williams says she will "probably be karaoke-ing" with daughter Olympia on the first day after retiring from playing tennis.

The American great, who turns 41 later this month, lost in what she expects to be the final match of her career.

"I'm definitely resting and then probably spending some time with my daughter," said Williams.

"I'm a super hands-on mum. I've been with her almost every single day of her life, minus two days or three days."

Williams has ended an illustrious career which saw her win 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is widely recognised as the greatest player of all time.

On Friday, she lost against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open third round following a thrilling farewell match.

"It's been really hard on [Olympia], my career. So it will be nice just to do that and spend some time with her, do things that I never really have done or had an opportunity to do.

"I have such a bright future ahead of me. I don't know [exactly what I'll be doing].

"Also I'm kind of at an advantage because Covid happened. I think everyone shut down for a year. We kind of got to see what our lives would be like if we weren't playing tennis.

"Then I got injured last year, so I took off literally a year. So I got to see again what every day would be like to wake up and not have to go to the gym.

"So I don't know. I think I'm definitely probably going to be karaoke-ing."

Williams not crying 'sad tears'

An emotional Williams broke into tears when she was interviewed on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the end of the match and said it feels surreal to be stopping playing.

The former world number one played her first professional tournament as a 14-year-old in 1995 and retires after winning 856 of her 1,014 matches.

Australian Margaret Court is the only player to have won more major singles titles than Williams.

"It's been a long time. I've been playing tennis my whole life," said Williams, who thanked her watching family - including older sister Venus - and team for their support.

"It is a little soon. But it's also happy because this is what I wanted, what I want.

"But it's not sad tears, you know?"

When asked what she wants to be remembered for, Williams said her passionate performances and determination to overcome adversity.

Aptly, both of these characteristics were shown throughout the week at Flushing Meadows and during her final match against Tomljanovic.

Williams, now ranked 605th in the world, was only playing in her fourth singles tournament since returning to the sport in June after an 11-month absence.

"There are so many things to be remembered by. Like the fight. I'm such a fighter. I don't know," said Williams.

"I feel like I really brought something, and bring something, to tennis. The different looks, the fist pumps, the just crazy intensity. I think that 'passion' is a really good word.

"Just continuing through ups and downs, I could go on and on. But I just honestly am so grateful that I had this moment and that I'm Serena."