Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach the US Open last 16 in successive years since Pete Sampras in 1989-90

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

World number four Carlos Alcaraz marched into the US Open men's last 16 with an impressive straight-set victory over American hope Jenson Brooksby.

Alcaraz, who reached the quarter-finals on his Flushing Meadows debut in 2021, won 6-3 6-3 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He will meet either Britain's Dan Evans or Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

"In the tough moments, break points, I played really aggressively - I was there all the time and I made the most of my opportunities," said Alcaraz.

The 19-year-old Spaniard won the key points in the opening two sets, converting three of six break chances and only dropping serve once.

Brooksby, 21, threatened a fightback by breaking serve twice to go 3-0 up in the third set but that simply spurred Alcaraz on to produce his best tennis of the match.

He reeled off six successive games to progress despite almost literally running his shoes into the ground as he was forced into a mid-game change of footwear.

"It is the third time I have broken my shoes - as you can see I ran a lot to get all the balls so it is normal for me," the third seed joked in his on-court interview.