US Open: Petra Kvitova beats Garbine Muguruza in thrilling final-set tie-break

Petra Kvitova celebrates
Petra Kvitova is a two-time US Open quarter-finalist
US Open 2022
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
Petra Kvitova survived two match points before winning a thrilling final-set tie-break to beat ninth seed Garbine Muguruza and reach the last 16 of the US Open.

The Czech won 5-7 6-3 7-6 (12-10) on Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

Kvitova came from 5-2 down in the third set, saving two match points with Muguruza 6-5 ahead in the decider.

In the tie-break, Spaniard Muguruza then saved three match points before 21st seed Kvitova came through 12-10.

