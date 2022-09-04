Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is hoping to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-final

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Briton Cameron Norrie has said he will have to be "proactive" and "aggressive" when he takes on Andrey Rublev for a place in the US Open quarter-finals.

The pair face off at 16:00 BST on Monday on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Seventh seed Norrie has already gone further than he ever has before at Flushing Meadows.

Should he get past ninth-seeded Russian Rublev, Norrie will play either Rafael Nadal or Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday.

Four-time winner Nadal faces American 22nd seed Tiafoe in the last 16 on Arthur Ashe Stadium at about 19:00.

"I think I'm going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can," Norrie said.

"Obviously there's going to be times, a lot of times, I'm going to have to defend, but I'm going to have to be aggressive."

Norrie, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July, has yet to drop a set in New York, beating Holger Rune 7-5 6-4 6-1 in the third round on Saturday.

Rublev had a much more draining previous match, coming through a final-set tie-break in a four-hour epic against Denis Shapovalov.

The pair have played twice before, with Rublev winning in St Petersburg in 2020 and Norrie coming out on top last year in San Diego.

"He moves really well. It's going to be long rallies, it's going to be mental; it's going to be a really physical match," said Rublev.

"It's going to be smart tennis because, to beat him, you have to play really smart."

If Norrie can win, he would be the first British man to reach the US Open quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2016.

What else is happening on day eight?

American eighth seed Jessica Pegula's match with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova begins Monday's action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 17:00 before Nadal's quarter-final with Tiafoe.

After Norrie's match on Louis Armstrong, women's world number one Iga Swiatek, of Poland, takes on unseeded German Jule Niemeier.

Following that, three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, plays Czech 22nd seed Karolina Pliskova before, in the men's event, unseeded Belarusian Ilya Ivashka faces Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner.

In the night session on Ashe from 00:00, Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka faces American 19th seed Danielle Collins before Dan Evans' conqueror Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, plays Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz.

In the men's doubles third round, Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finn Harri Heliovaara take on Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof face another Australian pairing, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, who won the Wimbledon title in July.