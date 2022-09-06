Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have won two Grand Slam titles together

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram reached the semi-finals of the men's doubles at the US Open with a clinical win over Monaco's Hugo Nys and Poland's Jan Zielinski in New York.

The defending champions won 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

World number one Salisbury and partner Ram had missed out on four match points while 5-4 up in the second set.

They face either Harri Heliovaara and Lloyd Glasspool or Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the semi-finals.

Briton Glasspool and Finn Heliovaara take on the Colombian pair later on the Grandstand stadium.

Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof - the second seeds - face Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil and Portugal's Joao Sousa in the last eight on Louis Armstrong later on Tuesday.

Salisbury and Ram could have wrapped up the victory much sooner, having four match points on Zielinski's serve at 5-4 in the second set.

The unseeded pair held out before taking the tie-break as the top seeds dropped a set for the first time this tournament.

But they broke with the first game of the decider and dug deep to reach the semi-finals of the US Open for a third consecutive year.