US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Rafael Nadal has been beaten in a Grand Slam for the first time in 2022, losing to Frances Tiafoe in the US Open fourth round.

American Tiafoe thrilled the home crowd with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over four-time champion Nadal in New York.

The defeats ended the Spaniard's bid for a record-extending 23rd major singles title.

Nadal led the fourth set 3-1 before Tiafoe hit back, winning five games in a row to secure his quarter-final spot.

He will face Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Tiafoe threw his racquet to the floor and covered his face in disbelief as his victory was confirmed by a netted Nadal backhand.

After thanking the crowd he covered his face with his towel, taking in the atmosphere on a raucous Arthur Ashe stadium.

Nadal has never looked settled in New York this year but that is not to take anything away from Tiafoe, who played a clever match.

The defeat means that Marin Cilic, who won the US Open title in 2014, is the only Grand Slam singles winner left in the men's draw.

More to follow.