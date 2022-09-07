US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2022
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app
Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far for his behaviour in his quarter-final defeat by Karen Khachanov.
The Australian was fined $14,000 (£12,000) after throwing a drinks bottle to the ground and then smashing two racquets at the end of the match.
The total of his fines in New York for offences including spitting and swearing was $32,500 (£28,200).
Kyrgios competed in singles and men's doubles at Flushing Meadows.
He won a combined total of $473,200 (£411,200) in prize money at the Grand Slam.
This year's Wimbledon runner-up was one of the favourites for the title but lost 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to Russian 27th seed Khachanov on Tuesday night.
- Sabalenka uses Wimbledon ban as US motivation
- Tiafoe beats Rublev to reach first major semi-final
- Live scores, results and order of play
- How is the iconic red double-decker bus made? Gregg Wallace goes Inside the Factory to find out
- 'You cannot just walk away, they'll kill you': Police investigate an extremely violent gang in Devon's drug economy