Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is aiming to win her first major title with victory in New York

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reached her second successive Grand Slam final after a one-sided win over France's Caroline Garcia in the US Open semi-finals.

Fifth seed Jabeur, who lost to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final, needed little over an hour to win 6-1 6-3.

Jabeur, 28, will meet Polish top seed Iga Swiatek or Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's final.

Two-time French Open winner Swiatek, 21, plays 24-year-old Sabalenka later on Thursday in New York.

Before the first semi-final there was a moment's silence held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.