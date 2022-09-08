US Open: Ons Jabeur beats Caroline Garcia to reach final in New York
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|US Open 2022
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September
|Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reached her second successive Grand Slam final after a one-sided win over France's Caroline Garcia in the US Open semi-finals.
Fifth seed Jabeur, who lost to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final, needed little over an hour to win 6-1 6-3.
Jabeur, 28, will meet Polish top seed Iga Swiatek or Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's final.
Two-time French Open winner Swiatek, 21, plays 24-year-old Sabalenka later on Thursday in New York.
Before the first semi-final there was a moment's silence held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.