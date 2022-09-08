Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram (right) have won two Grand Slam titles together, while Neal Skupksi will be appearing in his first major men's doubles final

There will be two Britons in the US Open men's doubles final after Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski booked their places with their respective partners.

Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram, the defending champions, beat Colombians Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 7-5 4-6 7-6 (10-6) in New York.

Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof beat Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4 7-5 to reach Friday's final.

The winning pair will take the world number one ranking.

Meanwhile, in the men's wheelchair singles Britain's Alfie Hewett beat Dutchman Tom Egberink 6-1 6-3 to reach the semi-finals. Hewett and compatriot Gordon Reid also went through into the doubles semi-finals after the top seeds' opponents withdrew.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Australia's Heath Davidson lost 6-1 6-1 in the men's wheelchair quad doubles semi-finals to Canada's Robert Shaw and America's David Wagner.