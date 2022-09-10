Carlos Alcaraz (left) or Casper Ruud will become a major champion and the men's world number one for the first time

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will play for the US Open title and the men's world number one ranking in Sunday's final in New York.

Spanish teenager Alcaraz is contesting his first major final as he bids to become the youngest top-ranked men's player in ATP rankings history.

French open runner-up Ruud, 23, would become the first player from his nation to occupy the world number one spot.

The pair meet on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 21:00 BST on Sunday.

It will be the first Grand Slam men's singles final to feature two players who both have the chance to become world number one for the first time.

Alcaraz, 19, is one victory away from becoming the youngest man to win a major since compatriot Rafael Nadal at the French Open in 2005.

The third seed has already become the youngest Grand Slam men's semi-finalist since Nadal 17 years ago and also the youngest US Open men's semi-finalist since a 19-year-old Pete Sampras went on to win the title in 1990.

He has come through three successive five-set matches, lasting a combined 13 hours and 28 minutes.

His victory over American Frances Tiafoe in the last four on Friday came after a five-hour quarter-final with Jannik Sinner went on until 2:50am to set a record for the latest finish at the US Open. That match came two days after his meeting with Marin Cilic finished at 2:23.

"This is my first time. I'm going to give everything that I have," said Alcaraz. "I have one more [match] to go against a player who is unbelievable."

Only one of Ruud's six matches in New York has extended to a fifth set on his way to becoming Norway's first US Open men's finalist.

Having lost to Nadal in the Roland Garros final in May, the fifth seed set up his second chance to win a maiden major title as he beat Karen Khachanov in four sets.

Ranked seventh in the world before the tournament, victory over Alcaraz would result in Ruud making the biggest jump to world number one since such data was first recorded in 1973.

The Norwegian, who had not gone beyond the third round in his four previous US Open appearances, has a 13-2 record at Grand Slam events this year after he withdrew from the Australian Open through injury and lost in the second round at Wimbledon.

"Of course, there will be nerves and we will both feel it," said Ruud, who has lost both previous meetings against Alcaraz in straight sets. "I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple times and I will seek my revenge."