British number two Dan Evans is ranked 25th in the world

Davis Cup Finals 2022 Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Dan Evans put Great Britain 1-0 ahead against the Netherlands in a Davis Cup Finals tie they must win to have a chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Evans, who narrowly lost his match in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by the United States, beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-4 6-4.

Cameron Norrie plays Botic van de Zandschulp in the second singles in Glasgow on Friday.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will team up in the doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

A minute's silence was held again before play started and the tie is being played without the usual music between games, as a mark of respect during the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the United States having won both of their Group D ties, and the Netherlands triumphing in their opener against Kazakhstan, the permutations in this tie are straightforward - if Great Britain lose they cannot qualify for November's knockout stage in Malaga.

Evans gave the home crowd hope when he broke in the ninth game of the opener, a lucky bounce off the net that the Briton converted when Griekspoor went long with a forehand.

Ranked 23 places above his Dutch opponent at 25th in the world, Evans had more variety in his game and a propensity for a brilliant passing shot, such as the one that set up three break points at 3-3 in the second set.

A backhand down the line sealed the break and the Briton then held his nerve to serve out a victory that sent the packed Emirates Arena leaping to their feet in celebration.

Evans, beaten by American Tommy Paul in a high-quality three-set match on Wednesday, praised the crowd for generating an "amazing atmosphere".

"We're incredibly lucky to get such home support and it was an amazing match. I'm just so pumped for everyone," the 32-year-old said.

"He [Griekspoor] served incredibly well. It's sometimes frustrating, he could serve me off the court. I just kept calm and it got me through."