Andy Murray says he hopes to "still be selected for the Davis Cup in the future" after he started Great Britain's match against Kazakhstan with a straight-set win in Glasgow.

The Scot beat Dmitry Popko 6-3 6-4 in GB's consolation tie after earlier losses to the USA and the Netherlands.

Cameron Norrie lost 4-6 3-6 to Alexander Bublik later on Sunday.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are in doubles action on Sunday evening as GB search for their first Group D win.

They face Bublik and Nedovyesov in a decider with the tie level at 1-1.

Murray, who inspired GB to the Davis Cup title in 2015, said: "I love playing Davis Cup. It's different to anything we experience playing on the tour."

Asked whether he thought this could be his last Davis Cup match in Glasgow, Murray said: "I only thought about it at about 5-2 today in the second set.

"I lost my focus a bit and felt a little bit emotional about that."

After missing out on this year's knockout stage, GB are now likely to be in qualifying action early next year.

'If selected, I'll definitely be involved'

Murray was returning to Davis Cup action for the first time since 2019.

Against the USA the 35-year-old, alongside US Open winner Salisbury, lost a decisive doubles encounter at 00:58 BST on Thursday.

The pair slid to a 7-6 (7-0) 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 loss to the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop on Friday.

In his only singles match, against world number 162 Popko, three-time Grand Slam winner Murray recovered from an early break to cruise to victory.

"Hopefully we get another opportunity to play here in the future," he said.

"If I'm selected, I'll definitely, definitely be involved.

"Moving forwards, it's obviously not going to be easy with the players that we have. Someone like Jack Draper is improving all the time.

"Then obviously I don't know which way the captain will go with the doubles after the results here."