Roger Federer to team up with Rafael Nadal for final match in Laver Cup doubles

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
Federer (20) and Nadal (22) have won a total of 42 major titles

Roger Federer's final match will see him play alongside old rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup doubles on Friday.

The pair will represent Team Europe against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at London's 02 Arena.

Before that match, Andy Murray will start the evening session in singles against Alex de Minaur at 19:00 BST.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts on Friday.

The 41-year-old Swiss said it would be "wonderful" to play alongside Spaniard Nadal, 36, who has 22 major titles.

"I'm not sure if I can handle it all but I'll try," said Federer.

"This one feels a whole lot different. I'm happy to have him on my team and not playing against him."

Nadal said he was looking forward to an "unforgettable" match with his rival against the American duo.

"One of the most important, if not the most important player in my tennis career is leaving," the Spaniard said.

"At the end, this moment will be difficult. I'm super-excited and grateful to play with him."

Roger Federer speaks to BBC Breakfast about 'overachieving', retirement and his future

Federer has struggled with a knee problem and does not feel able to play singles.

His last competitive match was a defeat by Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Europe take on a world team in the three-day Laver Cup, where Italian Matteo Berrettini will take Federer's place over the weekend.

In Friday's day session, Norway's Casper Ruud faces Sock and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Argentine Diego Schwartzman in singles matches.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is also on Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Bjorg.

John McEnroe skippers Team World, which also includes American Taylor Fritz and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Laver Cup, named after Australian great Rod Laver, was Federer's brainchild and Europe have won all four previous editions of the event which sees a total of 10 singles and two doubles matches.

Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday, with the first team to earn 13 points declared the winners.

Roger Federer poses for a selfie with his Laver Cup team-mates in London
Federer poses for a selfie with team-mates in London
  • Comment posted by Kye, today at 13:22

    Two legends great way to bow out

  • Comment posted by K-Dogg, today at 13:21

    Federer was and always will be a class act on and off the court. Proof, if any was needed, that those who want to live a quiet life whilst being world famous can do so, whilst those who find themselves in the gutter press is largely because of their own failings.

  • Comment posted by timeforchange, today at 13:17

    These guys are going to be like Borg and McEnroe when they get older.
    I'm looking forward to the film and documentary already

  • Comment posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 13:15

    It will be wonderful to see these two greats playing alongside each other!

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:20

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Might look good on paper but I think these old timers will be beaten quite easily by the youngsters.

      Do they really want to go out like that? Just give it up Federer, Nadal, Murray. Should have stopped at the top, rather than long after your body gave up.

  • Comment posted by david , today at 13:14

    Cannot wait it’s gonna be the last ride and an epic but emotional one 😩😢2 legends will be together fighting to win 🙌🙌

  • Comment posted by Dominic de Lord, today at 13:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 13:12

    Poetry in motion. Go well Roger!

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 13:11

    Very sad to see Federer retire but what makes it worse is we are unlikely to see a smaller attacking player like him again. Slower courts favour defensive baseliners. Casper Ruud acknowledged this at the US Open, saying hard courts had become much more clay court friendly. Surely there should still be at least one fast slam? Otherwise playing styles with be very similar.

  • Comment posted by oabdulgani, today at 13:09

    A fitting way to end a marvellous career.

  • Comment posted by Ruth, today at 13:07

    It'd be great.

    Can't wait :-)

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 13:06

    What a great way to end a great career.

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 13:05

    Regardless of stats or the final trophy haul. These are the two legends of tennis in my opinion.

    Djokovic will never have the class of these 2 greats!!

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 13:10

      BBC123 replied:
      Amen.

