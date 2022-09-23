Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The Russian teenager tested positive for meldonium, a metabolic modulator that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) prohibited list

A 14-year-old Russian tennis player has been banned for nine months following an anti-doping breach.

The player, who has not been named because of their age, tested positive for meldonium.

They were competing in only their second senior tournament in January this year when they were selected for a random anti-doping test.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) says the player will be able to return to the tour in December.

The ban has been backdated to the date of the player's provisional suspension on 5 March.

The ITIA added that the length of the ban was determined by the player's age, level and lack of access to anti-doping education, and stated they would be provided with a one-to-one education session as part of their reinstatement.