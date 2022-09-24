Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Giron has never reached the final of an ATP event before

Britain's Dan Evans missed out on a place in the San Diego Open final after a 6-3 7-5 loss to American Marcos Giron.

World number 25 Evans, 32, failed to convert three break points in the fifth game of first set and was immediately broken by Giron.

Those proved to be top seed Evans' only break points of the match.

Giron, who hit 11 aces, broke Evans again at 5-5 in the second set before serving out to win the match.

The world number 58 will play the winner of America's Brandon Nakashima against Christopher O'Connell of Australia.