British number one Cameron Norrie cruised to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Japan's Kaichi Uchida to reach the quarter-finals of the Korea Open.

The 27-year-old broke two of his opponent's service games in each set to progress in one hour and three minutes.

The Briton, who is seeded two at the tournament, will face either Korean number one, Kwon Soon-woo, or American Jenson Brooksby.

Norrie has won two titles this year and reached the top 10 for the first time.

He also made it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Norrie said he plans to use the Korea and Japan Open to push his way into the top eight on the Race To Turin, in order to qualify for a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in November.