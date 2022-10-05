Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic's victory in Sunday's Tel Aviv Open final was his first title since winning Wimbledon in July

Novak Djokovic breezed through to the second round of the Astana Open with a straight-set win over Cristian Garin.

The world number seven needed just 62 minutes to seal a 6-1 6-1 victory over the Chilean in Kazakhstan.

Djokovic will play Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the last 16.

Marin Cilic, who was beaten by Djokovic in the Tel Aviv Open final on Sunday, is also through to the second round after coming from a set down to beat Germany's Oscar Otte5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is already through to the quarter-finals after beating Italy's Luca Nardi 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) in the second round.

Meanwhile, Britain's Harriet Dart is out of the Jasmin Open, losing 6-3 6-4 to third seed Alize Cornet in Tunisia.

World number one Iga Swiatek is through to the quarter-finals of the Ostrava Open after her second-round opponent Ajla Tomljanovic retired injured.

Swiatek took the first set 7-5 and the second was level at 2-2 when Australian Tomljanovic retired with what looked like a knee problem.